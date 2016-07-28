** Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares rise as much as 2.5 pct to 381.80 rupees, their highest since April 28

** India's biggest telecom operator posts about 31 pct fall in June-quarter net profit at 14.62 bln rupees ($218.2 mln), but beat analysts' estimates of 11.59 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Kotak Institutional Equities Research reiterates its "buy" rating with a price target of 415 rupees, stating that EBITDA growing at 16 pct Y-o-Y was 2 pct ahead of its estimate

** Stock has a mean price target of 397.30 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 21 rate it "buy" or equivalent, seven "hold" and six "sell" - Thomson Reuters data ($1 = 67.0150 Indian rupees)