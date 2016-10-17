BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri applies to regulator to resume review of Restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
Oct 17 Daikyo Inc :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" - R&I
* Rating outlook positive changed from stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese:

* Says approved issue of 3 million shares on preferential basis to promoter group