BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Jusung Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract with LG Display(China)Co.,Ltd to provide display manufacturing equipment in China
* Contract amount is 37.63 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/69fynk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors