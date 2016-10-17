BRIEF-Episurf Medical Q1 net sales at SEK 0.5 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 0.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 72 million yuan to 77 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (27.2 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 47.5 million yuan to 50 million yuan
*Comments that increased sales of Chinese patent medicine and ginseng products is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/27coaj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
