Oct 26 Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it entered into agreement with Daming County to cooperate on pig breeding project at local

* Sees the output to reach 300,000 pigs per year after the project construction

* Says the total investment of the project is 200 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sI6aJL

