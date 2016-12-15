BRIEF-Karolinska Development Q1 net loss narrow to SEK 25.2 mln
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE WAS SEK 0.6 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO
Dec 15 Takara Bio Inc :
* Says its unit Takara Bio USA Holdings Inc plans to acquire Rubicon Genomics, Inc in early Jan. 2017
* Says transaction price expected at $75 million
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Hebe9m
* Qtrly adjusted EBITA excluding items up 57 percent to 110 million SEK