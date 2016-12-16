Dec 16 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Guangdong Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology

* Says unit signs agreement to buy land site and property assets for 1.26 billion yuan ($181.14 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hNERdC; bit.ly/2hNpT7B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9560 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)