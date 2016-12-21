BRIEF-Truffle Capital reports 10.1 pct passive stake in Altimmune
* Truffle Capital S.A.S. reports 10.1 percent passive stake in Altimmune Inc as on May 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pORrcZ) Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Dezhan Health Co Ltd :
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 1.51 billion yuan in total, to fund acquisition and projects
* Says co's shareholder Mylin Holding Group Co Ltd's stake in co was diluted to 29.74 percent from 33.10 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yiaaGi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock