BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 CNH Co Ltd :
* Says its unit CNH Hospitality will sell land and building located in Yeouido to improve funds management efficiency
* Says transaction amount is 87 billion won and transaction settlement date is Dec. 22
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results