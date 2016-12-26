BRIEF-Wow Unlimited qtrly loss per share $0.42
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017
Dec 26 Ocean Bridge Co Ltd :
* Says Small and medium Business Corporation cuts stake in the co to 0 percent from 5.5 percent, by selling 502,260 shares of the co
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9YAlxo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wow unlimited media announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and ticker symbol change to wow effective june 1, 2017
* Xactly - if merger agreement with Excalibur Parent Llc, unit, is terminated then termination fee payable by co to Excalibur Parent will be $18.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2shrmUV) Further company coverage: