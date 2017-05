Dec 27 Nature Cell Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with Shanghai PinJue Health management Co.Ltd, to sell Dr.Jucre wrinkle care and whitening mask pack in China

* Says contract amount is 50.46 billion won

* Says contract period is from Dec. 26 to Dec. 25, 2021

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4J5sbI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)