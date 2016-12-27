BRIEF-FC Porto increases bond offering to 35 mln euros
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
Dec 27 Guangdong Chant Group Inc
* Says it signs agreement on biomass power project worth about 320 million yuan ($46.05 million) in Shandong province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i2kdpM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9497 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TO INCREASE "FC PORTO SAD 2017-2020" BOND OFFERING AMOUNT TO 35 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvTEyI
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO