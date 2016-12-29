BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd
* Says it signs letter of intent with Russia's RPK Prom, Gorizont and Sberbank on leather products project in Russia
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company