BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Firstec Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 18.32 billion won contract with Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd, to mass produce KUH-1 Surion
* Says contract period is from Dec. 29 to Feb. 20, 2022
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XVbf4w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing