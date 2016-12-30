BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
Dec 30 Shanxi Securities Company Limited :
* Says it plans to boost HK$500 million capital in Shanxi Securities International Financial Holdings Limited
* Says the co will raise stake in it to 95 percent from 90 percent after the investment
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/G5p7LQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement