Indian shares pause after record-setting run
* Arrival of monsoon rains at southern coast supports sentiment
** Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd rise as much as 1.1 pct
** Lender over the weekend closed a share sale to institutions, raising 1.68 bln rupees ($25 mln) bit.ly/2inWGzK
** Lakshmi Vilas Bank says issued about 12 mln shares at 140 rupees per share, a discount of nearly 1 percent to Friday's close
** Centrum Capital managed the sale for Lakshmi Vilas ($1 = 67.9675 Indian rupees)
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29