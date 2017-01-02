** Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd rise as much as 1.1 pct

** Lender over the weekend closed a share sale to institutions, raising 1.68 bln rupees ($25 mln) bit.ly/2inWGzK

** Lakshmi Vilas Bank says issued about 12 mln shares at 140 rupees per share, a discount of nearly 1 percent to Friday's close

** Centrum Capital managed the sale for Lakshmi Vilas ($1 = 67.9675 Indian rupees)