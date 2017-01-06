ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
(Corrects headline to say SBI Capital, not SBI Life, has been appointed to sell SRS' multiplex business)
- Source link: (bit.ly/2hYyH9x)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Ma