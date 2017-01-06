BRIEF-Tegna declares a dividend of 7 cents per share
* Declared a dividend of 7 cents per share, payable on July 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of close of business on June 9, 2017
Jan 6 Leneco Co Ltd :
* Says CGI Holdings Co., Ltd. has acquired 1.2 million shares of the co, and is holding 8 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YXMLWn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
