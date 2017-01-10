BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces acquisition of property in New York
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
Jan 10 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 80-110 percent y/y to 750.2-875.2 million yuan ($108.36-$126.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2idrhiX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9230 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Acquisition Of A Third Property In New York, United States Of America
* First republic announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes offering