BRIEF-PBS Finanse Q1 net loss shrinks to 222,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 222,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 418,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Thailand's Supalai Public Company said in a statement:
* Targets 24.5 billion baht ($688.40 million) revenue in 2017
* Plans 29 new projects in 2017, including townhouses and condominiums
* Expects improvement in Thai real estate market in 2017 because of Thai government's infrastructure measures Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.5900 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)
May 30 X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA (X Trade Brokers DM):