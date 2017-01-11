Jan 11 Xinhua Holdings Ltd :

* Says Lie Wan Chie raises stake in co to 23.02 percent from 7.02 percent and becomes the top shareholder

* Says the former top shareholder Esther Mo Pei Pei's stake was diluted to 19.20 percent from 23.19 percent and becomes the second major shareholder

* Changes occurred on Jan. 11

