BRIEF-X Trade Brokers DM appoints new chairman of supervisory board
May 30 X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA (X Trade Brokers DM):
Jan 11 Xinhua Holdings Ltd :
* Says Lie Wan Chie raises stake in co to 23.02 percent from 7.02 percent and becomes the top shareholder
* Says the former top shareholder Esther Mo Pei Pei's stake was diluted to 19.20 percent from 23.19 percent and becomes the second major shareholder
* Changes occurred on Jan. 11
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jl6sDp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 30 X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA (X Trade Brokers DM):
* Q1 NET PROFIT 81,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 179,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)