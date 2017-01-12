BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Jan 12 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :
* Says the company enters into agreement to acquire 51 percent stake in a cultural and media firm from individual Zeng Qiyu, for 2.55 million yuan
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share