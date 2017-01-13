Indivior seeks FDA approval for drug to treat opioid abuse
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
Jan 13 Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ijuLSp
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
May 30 British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator