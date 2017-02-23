Feb 23 Avex Group Holdings Inc :

* Says co plans to transfer management related business in co and co's four wholly owned units (AMC, AVI, ASI and APD) to its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit Avex Management Inc (AMG), effective on April 1

* Says co plans to transfer music related business in co and co's five wholly owned units (AVI, ASI, APD, ALC and ANC) to its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit avex music creative Inc(AMC), effective on April 1

* Co's wholly owned unit avex digital Inc (ADG) plans to merge with its wholly owned unit (UULA), on April 1

* Says the unit UULA will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FhnVZl ; goo.gl/abg0Jz ; goo.gl/1ZaTDx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)