Oct 5 Inversiones Covadonga SA :

* Said on Tuesday resolved to pay out FY 2016 interim dividend of 6 Chilean pesos ($0.0090) per shares, that is 138.6 million pesos payable over 23.1 million shares

* Sets payment date to Oct. 20 and cut-off date to Oct. 14

($1 = 663.0900 Chilean pesos)