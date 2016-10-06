Oct 6 Everysport Media Group AB :

* Says to implement proposed strategic initiatives, with launch of Leader Media as first step

* Annual targets for company as a whole are revised

* Previously, annual targets for EBITDA margin of 7-9 percent was announced and sees that it is still a reasonable goal for the underlying business which shows good organic growth and a desired stability

* However, costs associated with new initiatives mean that annual target for the group will not be reached

* New goal is to continue to deliver a positive EBITDA for the full year at group level

Source text: bit.ly/2dV5VXl

