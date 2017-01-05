BRIEF-India's Albert David recommends dividend of 5.50 rupees/share
* Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rABXhs) Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Micropos Medical AB (publ) :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 27, 2016 obtained US patent for a new version of the consumable in RayPilot system that continuously throughout the whole treatment can give the tumor's exact location, identity of the patient and in addition what radiation dose be given to the area
Source text: bit.ly/2hWBwIb
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recommended dividend of 5.50 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rABXhs) Further company coverage:
* Q1 OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTED TO SEK -8.6 (-7.0) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)