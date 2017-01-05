Jan 5 Micropos Medical AB (publ) :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 27, 2016 obtained US patent for a new version of the consumable in RayPilot system that continuously throughout the whole treatment can give the tumor's exact location, identity of the patient and in addition what radiation dose be given to the area

