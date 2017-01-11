Jan 11 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc :
* Southern Missouri Bancorp and Tammcorp announce agreement
to merge
* Southern Missouri Bancorp-minority shareholders of Capaha
to be entitled to receive merger consideration payable under
terms of merger agreement
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc says combined company will
operate 42 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc -transaction is anticipated
to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 3.0% in
fiscal 2018 and 7.9% in fiscal 2019.
* Deal is valued at approximately $23.4 million
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc says merger was unanimously
approved by boards of both entities
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Tammcorp shareholders will
receive Southern Missouri common stock for half of merger
consideration, and cash for other half
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: