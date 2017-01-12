BRIEF-Human Health Holdings updates on management changes
* Upon resignation as authorized representative, Chan Kin Ping will continue to serve as executive director, chairman and ceo of co
Jan 12 Alteco Medical AB :
* Says has signed an agreement with Croatian company Markomed Ltd for the distribution of Alteco LPS Adsorber in three countries
* The agreement, which includes Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Slovenia, runs for two years with possibility of extension
* In connection with the signing of the agreement Alteco received an order worth 240,000 Swedish crowns ($26,879.01) for delivery in Q1 2017
Q2 earnings per share C$0.02