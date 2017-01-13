Jan 13 Valeo SA

* Valeo announces the successful completion of the Ichikoh takeover bid launched on november 22, 2016

* Valeo will hold 55.08 percent of Ichikoh's capital on settlement of transaction slated for january 20, 2017.

* Ichikoh will be fully consolidated by Valeo as from february 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)