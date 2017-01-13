BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY revenue falls to 458.8 million euros
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
Jan 13 Valeo SA
* Valeo announces the successful completion of the Ichikoh takeover bid launched on november 22, 2016
* Valeo will hold 55.08 percent of Ichikoh's capital on settlement of transaction slated for january 20, 2017.
* Ichikoh will be fully consolidated by Valeo as from february 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.