BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29Net Insurance SpA:
* Reported on Tuesday FY net loss 2.4 million euros ($2.59 million) versus loss 12.2 million euros a year ago
* FY gross premiums 66.4 million euros, down 22 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.