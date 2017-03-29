March 29 Uniwheels AG

* Superior Industries International, Inc. (Superior) increases price for Uniwheels shares in tender to 236.07 zlotys ($60.14) per share from 235.83 zlotys per share for shares purchased from entities other that Uniwheels Holding Malta, it said in a statement

* Superior announced the tender offer for Uniwheels shares on March 23

