BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Uniwheels AG
* Superior Industries International, Inc. (Superior) increases price for Uniwheels shares in tender to 236.07 zlotys ($60.14) per share from 235.83 zlotys per share for shares purchased from entities other that Uniwheels Holding Malta, it said in a statement
* Superior announced the tender offer for Uniwheels shares on March 23
Source text - bit.ly/2o6doXG Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9253 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results