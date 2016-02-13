ATHENS Feb 13 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras said on Saturday that differences between the country's
international lenders over its pension reform plans are delaying
the first review of its latest financial bailout.
Reforming Greece's ailing pension system is a prerequisite
for the conclusion of the review, which is expected to open the
way for debt relief talks.
The government has faced widespread protests over its reform
plans however, as austerity-weary Greeks push back against yet
more cuts to the country's welfare system.
"There are differences among the lenders on Greece's pension
reform that are delaying the whole process," Tsipras said
without elaborating, in an interview in the newspaper "Sunday's
Avgi" released on Saturday.
He added that the negotiations for the review are in the
final stage and repeated that he is willing to increase
contributions to the pension funds to save pensioners' income.
On Friday thousands of farmers from all over the country
rallied in Athens in their first major demonstration in the
capital. The pension reforms would triple their pension
contributions.
The International's Monetary Fund director for Europe, Poul
Thomsen, said on Friday that Greece will need to implement extra
measures worth about 9 billion euros to meet its fiscal targets
by 2018.
"We cannot see how Greece can do so without major savings on
pensions," Thomsen said.
Tsipras was elected last year on a promise to end austerity.
But he was forced to accept a third bailout for the country in
July and is struggling to conclude the bailout review and
convince angry Greeks that after six years of belt-tightening
the latest measures are worth it.
Greece is being asked to cut pension spending by 1 percent
of gross domestic product this year. Athens has refused to cut
pensions as part of its bailout, and says it will increase
social security contributions instead.
"We have presented our proposals on the pension reform, and
informed the institutions (lenders) at the beginning of January.
So far we don't have their official position," Tsipras said.
