Sept 29 Interbud Lublin SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Przedsiebiorstwo Budowlano-Konserwatorskie REMKON sp. z o.o. (REMKON) terminated construction contract with Interbud-Apartments SA

* Said REMKON terminated contract due to delays in payment of compensation of about 0.12 million zlotys ($31,357) by Interbud-Apartments for performed works

* Said delays in payments are related to the current financial situation of the company and its capital group

* Said that it is awaiting court decisions regarding its bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement motion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8269 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)