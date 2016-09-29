BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 29 Interbud Lublin SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Przedsiebiorstwo Budowlano-Konserwatorskie REMKON sp. z o.o. (REMKON) terminated construction contract with Interbud-Apartments SA
* Said REMKON terminated contract due to delays in payment of compensation of about 0.12 million zlotys ($31,357) by Interbud-Apartments for performed works
* Said delays in payments are related to the current financial situation of the company and its capital group
* Said that it is awaiting court decisions regarding its bankruptcy with possibility of arrangement motion
($1 = 3.8269 zlotys)
