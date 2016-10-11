BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
Oct 11 Ming Le Sports AG :
* Said on Monday was informed by Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft that it intends to apply to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for exemption from the obligation to publish and submit a mandatory offer to the shareholders of Ming Le Sports AG
* With the entry of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company, which has not yet taken place, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft will gain control of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - will offer countering views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.