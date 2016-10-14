Oct 14 Altice Nv
Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC & ATCB) announces that it has agreed
to acquire an aggregate number of 23,072,805 SFR Group shares in
private off-market transactions (representing 5.21% of
outstanding SFR Group shares). In consideration for these
acquisitions, Altice NV will deliver to the sellers an aggregate
number of 36,916,488 common shares A which it held previously as
treasury shares, reflecting an exchange ratio of 8 Altice common
shares A for 5 SFR Group shares.
Following settlement of these transactions, Altice will hold
directly and indirectly 82.94% of the capitaland 82.93% of the
voting rights of SFR Group.
Further company coverage:
