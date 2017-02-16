WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Medfield Diagnostics AB:
* European Patent Office, EPO, has announced Medfield Diagnostics that it intends to approve (so-called intent to grant) Medfield Diagnostics patent application for microwave tomography, "System and method relating to examination of an object", with application number EP20070748164
Source text: bit.ly/2lWsytB
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.