BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 21 Makarony Polskie SA:
* Said on Monday that Praska Gielda Spozywcza SA lowers its direct stake in the company to 17.83 pct from 21.62 pct
Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei