BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28 1nkemia IUCT Group SA:
* Reported on Thursday FY 2016 net loss 98,873 euros ($107,643) versus profit 268,789 euros year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 2.0 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA 1.0 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2pFsDYu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014