May 24 AMPER SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY FORMER CEO OF ITS SAMOA, AMERICAN SAMOA AND COOK ISLANDS UNIT BLUESKY ADOLFO MONTENEGRO, HAS FILED A LAW SUIT TO THE HIGH COURT OF AMERICAN SAMOA AGAINST AMPER

* IN RESPONSE TO A PREVIOUS LAW SUIT FILED TO THE SAME COURT BY BLUESKY ON MAY 18 AGAINST ADOLFO MONTENEGRO FOR ALLEGED IRREGULARITIES PERFORMED DURING HIS TIME AS CEO OF BLUESKY

* THE FORMER CEO OF BLUESKY HAS ALSO FILED A LAW SUIT AGAINST AMPER CEO AND CHAIRMAN JAIME ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS, AST AND ELANDIA FOR A TOTAL OF $20.0 MILLION

* CONTRACT WITH ADOLFO MONTENEGRO WAS TERMINATED DURING THE SALE PROCESS OF BLUESKY TO ATH FOR HIS RESISTANCE FIRST AND THEN OPPOSITION TO THE SALE

