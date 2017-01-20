Jan 20 MD Medical Group :

* FY 2016 total deliveries increased 20 percent y-o-y to 6,656

* FY 2016 total IVF cycles increased 51 percent y-o-y to 14,004

* FY 2016 total in-patient treatments increased 11 percent y-o-y to 53,142, out-patient up 18 percent to 1.4 million