WASHINGTON, April 20 European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday he hoped a deal between international lenders and Greece that would allow new loan disbursements would materialise by the end of May.

Euro zone finance ministers reached a political agreement with Athens two weeks ago in Malta on what reforms Greece must implement to secure new cheap loans and teams of technical experts were to iron out the details as soon as possible.

But two weeks have passed and the experts have not yet gone to Greece.

"We need to translate that (the political deal) into a technical agreement. I hope the teams will be able to return to Athens in the days to come and we can have a solution by the end of May. That is the timetable," Moscovici said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)