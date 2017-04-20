WASHINGTON, April 20 European Commissioner for
Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday
he hoped a deal between international lenders and Greece that
would allow new loan disbursements would materialise by the end
of May.
Euro zone finance ministers reached a political agreement
with Athens two weeks ago in Malta on what reforms Greece must
implement to secure new cheap loans and teams of technical
experts were to iron out the details as soon as possible.
But two weeks have passed and the experts have not yet gone
to Greece.
"We need to translate that (the political deal) into a
technical agreement. I hope the teams will be able to return to
Athens in the days to come and we can have a solution by the end
of May. That is the timetable," Moscovici said.
