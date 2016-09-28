Alonso 'not comfortable' yet at Indy 500
Fernando Alonso said on Wednesday he is not yet comfortable with oval racing as the Spanish driver races to cram years of learning into a few weeks of preparation for this year's Indianapolis 500.
Sept 28 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 28 bids for 107.51 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 27/09 15 116.64 15 116.64 6.50 26/09 5 27.48 5 27.48 6.50 23/09 6 29.46 6 29.46 6.50 22/09 6 30.15 6 30.15 6.50 21/09 8 36.47 8 36.47 6.50 20/09 8 33.91 8 33.91 6.50 19/09 24 158.05 24 158.05 6.50 17/09 2 45.10 2 45.10 6.50 16/09 38 142.23 38 142.23 6.50 15/09 13 56.21 13 56.21 6.50 14/09 17 59.93 17 59.93 6.50 12/09 14 46.61 14 46.61 6.50 09/09 9 38.06 9 38.06 6.50 08/09 9 37.08 9 37.08 6.50 07/09 9 37.07 9 37.07 6.50 06/09 8 32.60 8 32.60 6.50 03/09 7 21.85 7 21.85 6.50 02/09 14 47.40 14 47.40 6.50 01/09 10 37.53 10 37.53 6.50 31/08 9 32.07 9 32.07 6.50 30/08 18 107.18 18 107.18 6.50 29/08 16 88.48 16 88.48 6.50 26/08 10 35.82 10 35.82 6.50 25/08 8 33.28 8 33.28 6.50 24/08 19 123.49 19 123.49 6.50 23/08 13 55.38 13 55.38 6.50 22/08 7 33.53 7 33.53 6.50 20/08 6 57.44 6 57.44 6.50 19/08 12 41.92 12 41.92 6.50 18/08 6 30.82 6 30.82 6.50 16/08 20 86.22 20 86.22 6.50 12/08 7 32.06 7 32.06 6.50 11/08 10 39.74 10 39.74 6.50 10/08 32 131.72 32 131.72 6.50 09/08 24 101.21 24 101.21 6.50 08/08 27 90.97 20 90.97 6.50 06/08 15 76.19 15 76.19 6.50 05/08 20 54.82 20 54.82 6.50 04/08 12 48.65 12 48.65 6.50 03/08 7 30.42 7 30.42 6.50 02/08 8 29.79 8 29.79 6.50 01/08 7 34.89 7 34.89 6.50 30/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 27/09 28 107.51 28 107.51 6.00 26/09 30 58.92 30 58.92 6.00 23/09 25 30.34 25 30.34 6.00 22/09 20 29.33 20 29.33 6.00 21/09 21 27.66 21 27.66 6.00 20/09 17 29.45 17 29.45 6.00 19/09 19 34.17 19 34.17 6.00 17/09 19 12.71 19 12.71 6.00 16/09 50 92.36 50 92.36 6.00 15/09 26 82.17 26 82.17 6.00 14/09 24 64.81 24 64.81 6.00 12/09 24 45.97 24 45.97 6.00 09/09 33 52.60 33 52.60 6.00 08/09 27 28.41 27 28.41 6.00 07/09 27 27.47 27 27.47 6.00 06/09 33 57.12 33 57.12 6.00 05/09 16 35.04 16 35.04 6.00 03/09 17 12.66 17 12.66 6.00 02/09 60 216.43 60 216.43 6.00 01/09 36 82.37 36 82.37 6.00 31/08 30 63.28 30 63.28 6.00 30/08 27 82.81 27 82.81 6.00 29/08 27 41.93 27 41.93 6.00 26/08 26 37.56 26 37.56 6.00 25/08 14 11.08 14 11.08 6.00 24/08 18 24.76 18 24.76 6.00 23/08 18 22.61 18 22.61 6.00 22/08 21 39.99 21 39.99 6.00 20/08 14 12.76 14 12.76 6.00 19/08 61 149.73 61 149.73 6.00 18/08 44 106.73 44 106.73 6.00 17/08 27 108.28 27 108.28 6.00 16/08 18 27.06 18 27.06 6.00 12/08 38 69.96 38 69.96 6.00 11/08 20 23.47 20 23.47 6.00 10/08 22 27.68 22 27.68 6.00 09/08 22 54.79 22 54.79 6.00 08/08 16 23.88 16 23.88 6.00 06/08 11 5.20 11 5.20 6.00 05/08 40 69.99 40 69.99 6.00 04/08 25 33.24 25 33.24 6.00 03/08 27 66.60 27 66.60 6.00 02/08 24 27.15 24 27.15 6.00 01/08 32 42.87 32 42.87 6.00 30/07 26 65.65 26 65.65 6.00 29/07 18 30.04 18 30.04 6.00 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 Source text: (bit.ly/2d5iFuL) ($1 = 66.4000 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
Fernando Alonso said on Wednesday he is not yet comfortable with oval racing as the Spanish driver races to cram years of learning into a few weeks of preparation for this year's Indianapolis 500.
May 17 Fernando Alonso said on Wednesday he is not yet comfortable with oval racing as the Spanish driver races to cram years of learning into a few weeks of preparation for this year's Indianapolis 500.