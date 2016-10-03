Oct 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.49 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.48 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cenbank: allots 484.88 bln rupees at4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 484.88 bln rupees

