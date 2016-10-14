COLUMN-RPT-China creaks under much-needed credit crackdown -James Saft
May 16 The good news is China is taking a safer route in its approach to financial regulation.
Oct 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 78.55 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction held on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 13/10 37 180.16 37 180.16 6.25 10/10 20 80.10 20 80.10 6.25 07/10 9 30.71 9 30.71 6.25 06/10 6 28.01 6 28.01 6.25 05/10 8 31.94 8 31.94 6.25 04/10 7 28.16 7 28.16 6.50 03/10 8 31.81 8 31.81 6.50 01/10 2 22 2 22 6.50 30/09 15 74.29 15 74.29 6.50 29/09 7 76.72 7 76.72 6.50 28/09 8 79.10 8 79.10 6.50 27/09 15 116.64 15 116.64 6.50 26/09 5 27.48 5 27.48 6.50 23/09 6 29.46 6 29.46 6.50 22/09 6 30.15 6 30.15 6.50 21/09 8 36.47 8 36.47 6.50 20/09 8 33.91 8 33.91 6.50 19/09 24 158.05 24 158.05 6.50 17/09 2 45.10 2 45.10 6.50 16/09 38 142.23 38 142.23 6.50 15/09 13 56.21 13 56.21 6.50 14/09 17 59.93 17 59.93 6.50 12/09 14 46.61 14 46.61 6.50 09/09 9 38.06 9 38.06 6.50 08/09 9 37.08 9 37.08 6.50 07/09 9 37.07 9 37.07 6.50 06/09 8 32.60 8 32.60 6.50 03/09 7 21.85 7 21.85 6.50 02/09 14 47.40 14 47.40 6.50 01/09 10 37.53 10 37.53 6.50 31/08 9 32.07 9 32.07 6.50 30/08 18 107.18 18 107.18 6.50 29/08 16 88.48 16 88.48 6.50 26/08 10 35.82 10 35.82 6.50 25/08 8 33.28 8 33.28 6.50 24/08 19 123.49 19 123.49 6.50 23/08 13 55.38 13 55.38 6.50 22/08 7 33.53 7 33.53 6.50 20/08 6 57.44 6 57.44 6.50 19/08 12 41.92 12 41.92 6.50 18/08 6 30.82 6 30.82 6.50 16/08 20 86.22 20 86.22 6.50 12/08 7 32.06 7 32.06 6.50 11/08 10 39.74 10 39.74 6.50 10/08 32 131.72 32 131.72 6.50 09/08 24 101.21 24 101.21 6.50 08/08 27 90.97 20 90.97 6.50 06/08 15 76.19 15 76.19 6.50 05/08 20 54.82 20 54.82 6.50 04/08 12 48.65 12 48.65 6.50 03/08 7 30.42 7 30.42 6.50 02/08 8 29.79 8 29.79 6.50 01/08 7 34.89 7 34.89 6.50 30/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 29/07 8 34.95 8 34.95 6.50 28/07 24 96.80 24 96.80 6.50 27/07 14 53.80 14 53.80 6.50 26/07 18 68.74 18 68.74 6.50 25/07 17 106.07 17 106.07 6.50 22/07 20 88.74 20 88.74 6.50 21/07 12 61.54 12 61.54 6.50 20/07 16 63.45 16 63.45 6.50 19/07 23 91.25 23 91.25 6.50 18/07 9 27.87 9 27.87 6.50 16/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 15/07 5 29.60 5 29.60 6.50 14/07 6 32.17 6 32.17 6.50 13/07 4 24.85 4 24.85 6.50 12/07 5 26.35 5 26.35 6.50 11/07 5 35.29 5 35.29 6.50 08/07 38 199.94 38 199.94 6.50 07/07 3 16 3 16 6.50 05/07 5 23.73 5 23.73 6.50 04/07 5 23.74 5 23.74 6.50 02/07 NIL NIL NIL NIL 6.50 REVERSE REPO DATE BIDS RECEIVED BIDS ACCEPTED FIXED RATE NO AMT (bln NO AMT (bln rupees) (%) rupees) 13/10 28 78.55 28 78.55 5.75 10/10 35 39.46 35 39.46 5.75 7/10 33 99.95 33 99.95 5.75 6/10 22 29.05 22 29.05 5.75 5/10 29 51.00 29 51.00 5.75 4/10 25 37.87 25 37.87 5.75 3/10 31 60.97 31 60.97 6.00 1/10 31 72.70 31 72.70 6.00 30/09 69 467.29 69 467.29 6.00 29/09 43 123.99 43 123.99 6.00 28/09 27 39.92 27 39.92 6.00 27/09 28 107.51 28 107.51 6.00 26/09 30 58.92 30 58.92 6.00 23/09 25 30.34 25 30.34 6.00 22/09 20 29.33 20 29.33 6.00 21/09 21 27.66 21 27.66 6.00 20/09 17 29.45 17 29.45 6.00 19/09 19 34.17 19 34.17 6.00 17/09 19 12.71 19 12.71 6.00 16/09 50 92.36 50 92.36 6.00 15/09 26 82.17 26 82.17 6.00 14/09 24 64.81 24 64.81 6.00 12/09 24 45.97 24 45.97 6.00 09/09 33 52.60 33 52.60 6.00 08/09 27 28.41 27 28.41 6.00 07/09 27 27.47 27 27.47 6.00 06/09 33 57.12 33 57.12 6.00 05/09 16 35.04 16 35.04 6.00 03/09 17 12.66 17 12.66 6.00 02/09 60 216.43 60 216.43 6.00 01/09 36 82.37 36 82.37 6.00 31/08 30 63.28 30 63.28 6.00 30/08 27 82.81 27 82.81 6.00 29/08 27 41.93 27 41.93 6.00 26/08 26 37.56 26 37.56 6.00 25/08 14 11.08 14 11.08 6.00 24/08 18 24.76 18 24.76 6.00 23/08 18 22.61 18 22.61 6.00 22/08 21 39.99 21 39.99 6.00 20/08 14 12.76 14 12.76 6.00 19/08 61 149.73 61 149.73 6.00 18/08 44 106.73 44 106.73 6.00 17/08 27 108.28 27 108.28 6.00 16/08 18 27.06 18 27.06 6.00 12/08 38 69.96 38 69.96 6.00 11/08 20 23.47 20 23.47 6.00 10/08 22 27.68 22 27.68 6.00 09/08 22 54.79 22 54.79 6.00 08/08 16 23.88 16 23.88 6.00 06/08 11 5.20 11 5.20 6.00 05/08 40 69.99 40 69.99 6.00 04/08 25 33.24 25 33.24 6.00 03/08 27 66.60 27 66.60 6.00 02/08 24 27.15 24 27.15 6.00 01/08 32 42.87 32 42.87 6.00 30/07 26 65.65 26 65.65 6.00 29/07 18 30.04 18 30.04 6.00 28/07 18 20.67 18 20.67 6.00 27/07 21 32.49 21 32.49 6.00 26/07 18 44.29 18 44.29 6.00 25/07 54 110.50 54 110.50 6.00 21/07 37 74.78 37 74.78 6.00 20/07 20 42.49 20 42.49 6.00 19/07 19 22.07 19 22.07 6.00 18/07 18 25.17 18 25.17 6.00 16/07 27 51.74 27 51.74 6.00 15/07 24 16.96 24 16.96 6.00 14/07 22 27.31 22 27.31 6.00 13/07 24 23.33 24 23.33 6.00 12/07 25 27.01 25 27.01 6.00 11/07 29 52.53 29 52.53 6.00 08/07 57 127.24 57 127.24 6.00 07/07 30 25.99 30 25.99 6.00 06/07 19 70.62 19 70.62 6.00 05/07 22 32.08 22 32.08 6.00 04/07 58 185.36 58 185.36 6.00 02/07 67 606.28 67 606.28 6.00 01/07 45 221.13 45 221.13 6.00 Source text: bit.ly/2daTLst ($1 = 66.5919 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
May 16 The good news is China is taking a safer route in its approach to financial regulation.
SHANGHAI, May 16 China's banking regulator is tightening disclosure rules on lenders' wealth management products (WMP) as it tries to track risky lending practices in the shadow banking sector, the latest in a series of steps by Beijing aimed at defusing financial risks.