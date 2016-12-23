Dec 23 India's farmers increased planting of winter crops by more than 6 percent from the same period last year, with wheat, pulses and rapeseed accounting for the lion's share of the growth in acreage, government data showed. It is highly likely that the increased wheat planting might not be enough for the Indian government to avoid imports, as traders and industry experts say the country's stock in the season starting April is likely to be at the lowest levels in more than a decade after two successive droughts. Although the area planted with wheat has gone up, output will depend on a variety of factors, including weather conditions. Lower stocks will force India to import about 6 million tonnes of wheat in the fiscal years ending March 2017 and March 2018 to curb local prices, which have leapt 40 percent since the current year began in April 2016, traders and industry experts said. Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said Indian government agencies will not import wheat, at least in the near term, as private players ramped up overseas purchases following a rally in local prices. Higher planting of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed, will put further pressure on prices. Indian January rapeseed futures on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) fell for the eighth straight session on Friday, on expectations of higher output. The following figures are provisional and in million hectares. Some numbers have been rounded off. Crop 2016/17 2015/16 Wheat 27.86 25.93 Pulses 13.82 12.57 Cereals 5.06 5.49 Rapeseed & Mustard 6.82 6.01 Rice 0.93 1.32 Total 55.49 52.34 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)