NEW DELHI, Sept 21 India's cabinet cleared the
purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation
on Wednesday, paving the way for signing a deal that
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is betting on to modernise the air
force, a government source told Reuters.
The value of the deal, which had been repeatedly held up as
the two sides haggled over financial terms, was not immediately
available.
Under the deal, India will get 36 Rafale jets in fly-away
condition. India's fighter aircraft fleet, comprising Russian,
British and French planes, is down to 33 squadrons as against
the air force's requirement of 45 to counter a "two-front
collusive threat" from Pakistan and China.
The two countries will sign the final deal on Friday, the
source, who did not wish to be named as he is not authorised to
speak to the media, said.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)