India considering to change financial year to Jan-Dec: Jaitley

FILE PHOTO: India's Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley attends a seminar with state finance ministers on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues, in Srinagar May 18, 2017.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday told lawmakers that the government is considering to change the country's financial year to January-December from April-March.

"The matter of changing financial year is under consideration," Jaitley told lawmakers in a written reply to the lower house of parliament.

He declined to elaborate whether the budget presentation would be advanced to November or December from February 2018.