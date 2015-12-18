NEW DELHI Dec 18 Indian oilseeds rose on Friday
after local markets received news that the Philippine Supreme
Court last week banned the import of genetically modified
organisms (GMO), a move that is seen as helping India's
faltering oilmeal exports, traders said.
* The January soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange surged 3.75 percent to 3,792
rupees ($57.16) per 100 kg, on hopes India's non-GMO oilmeal
could find a buyer in the Southeast Asian nation.
* Gains in global markets also helped sentiment.
* Rapeseed and soyoil rose tracking gains in soybean.
* The January rapeseed futures ended 1.95 percent
higher at 4,560 rupees per 100 kg while soyoil for January
delivery was up 0.90 percent to 616.80 rupees per 10 kg
at 1250 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.46
percent lower at 3,023 rupees per 100 kg on profit booking.
* As of Thursday's close, the contract has gained 5.8
percent so far in December.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures gained 1.82 percent to close
at 1,510 rupees per 100 kg as buying supported prices, while the
January wheat contract slipped 0.18 percent to 1,702
rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.3393 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)