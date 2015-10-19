NEW DELHI Oct 19 India's main program to fight
child malnutrition has been hit by budget cuts that make it
difficult to pay wages of millions of health workers, a cabinet
minister said on Monday in a rare public criticism of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's policies.
Modi's government in February slashed social sector budgets
to boost infrastructure spending in a bid to fasten the pace of
economic recovery. States were asked to fill the gap from the
larger share of federal taxes they receive from New Delhi.
But the cuts drew criticism for blunting India's efforts to
tackle one of the world's highest rates of child malnutrition.
Four of 10 stunted children in the world are Indian and about
1.5 million children die annually before turning five.
Maneka Gandhi, the women and child welfare minister who
oversees a scheme to feed more than 100 million poor people,
said the current budget was only enough to pay salaries of her
2.7 million health workers until January.
"We still have problems because our cut has still not been
restored. Literally, it's a month-to-month suspense on whether
we can meet wages," Gandhi told Reuters in an interview.
"It really calls for huge attention."
She said the February budget cut, which saw her ministry's
budget slashed by half to $1.6 billion, had hit her plans to
strengthen the fight against malnutrition.
Gandhi said that even before the cuts the food programme was
in urgent need of modernization, with lax supervision of health
workers using training programmes not updated in the last four
decades and the food on offer she described as "rubbish."
She said about half the food was lost due to mismanagement.
Reuters reported in May that Gandhi had privately sought
additional funds from the finance minister after the budget cut.
She also warned him the reduced funding could backfire
politically if focus on her programmes is reduced.
The government in July approved an additional $618 million
for her ministry. Gandhi indicated that was not
enough.
"It's not a question of giving a little bit back ... we
actually need every little bit to pay workers and retrain them,"
she said.
Modi's federal budget changes have affected several social
sectors in recent months. They have delayed salaries to millions
of health workers in the national health scheme and the AIDS
control programme.
The finance ministry says social budgets have not been
squeezed and states will pitch in with the difference. But many
states are cash-strapped and cite confusion about new the
funding arrangement with New Delhi.
An official at Gandhi's ministry, who did not wish to be
named, said states had cited fiscal strains and conveyed they
were not willing to fund salaries.
Gandhi, however, said she was hopeful the programme will
revive.
"It will come back," Gandhi said, adding that finance
ministry officials had assured her of more funds. "...Nobody can
afford to let this programme go."
